WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were airlifted to the hospital following a head-on collision in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miccosukee Police units responded to the scene of the crash near Gator Park, located at 24050 SW 8th St., around 4 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where two trucks were visibly damaged, and the injured victim was seen being placed into a rescue helicopter.

The victims were airlifted as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

