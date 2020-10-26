3 airlifted after officer-involved crash near fatal shooting in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a child, were airlifted to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in South Miami-Dade with an officer who was heading to the scene of a fatal shooting.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer was behind the wheel of an unmarked cruiser when it collided with another vehicle near Southwest 194th Court and 376th Street, Sunday afternoon.

The three victims, two adults and a child, were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The officer was heading to the scene of a shooting in the area of Southwest 193rd Avenue and 376th Street at the time of the crash.

Investigators said one man was killed in the shooting, and another was detained.

