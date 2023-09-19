NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three adults were injured after shots were fired in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located at the corner store in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 18th Avenue in Miami, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

All three injured were transported by ground to Jackson Memorial Main Trauma Center as trauma alerts.

“There were two high-powered rifles that they recovered her from the scene. Who does in belong to? That still needs to be investigated,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

According to police two people were standing at the corner store when a dark SUV pulled up at the scene. Surveillance video captured what happened next.

“You can see that some of them hang outside the window, open the door, they open the door a little bit and they open fire towards the people that were standing there,” Zabaleta said, “and that’s when there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Three people that were in the SUV ran from the vehicle with gunshot wounds, while the driver fled the scene.

“Therefore, we’re asking assistance in the community of anybody that was around here, and there were several gunshots that were heard, that if anybody saw anything, regardless how small it may be, call CrimeStoppers,” Zabaleta said. “Your information can help investigators find out exactly what did occur.”

One person was detained by police for questioning.

“So when things like this happen, we do wellness checks,” said Olivia Eason.

Eason and Shameka Pierce are both with the Healing and Justice Center, which is a community organization that was formed to address gun violence.

The two were at the scene to meet with residents once police leave the area.

“It makes them feel like love, and within a community, it matters,” Pierce said. “Even though it happens everyday, it’s still a big situation. It’s a tragedy that took place.”

“We’re making sure that everybody is safe, that they feel safe and comfortable to come back out because gun violence is corrupting our communities and it needs to stop,” Eason said.

7News was told that the three people who were shot are not suffering life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

