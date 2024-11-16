NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major multi-vehicle collision left four people dead in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the area of Northwest 74th Street and 72nd Avenue in reference to reports of a traffic crash involving three vehicles, at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews were seen surrounding a black pickup truck that sustained heavy damage along with another mangled car.

According to MDPD, three adults and a juvenile occupying a black sedan were critically injured. Of the victims, two adults, one man and one woman, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The remaining two passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a woman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, while a juvenile male was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma. Despite their efforts, both victims succumbed to their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash, as well as the identities of the victims involved, have yet to be released.

