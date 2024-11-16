NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major accident left four people dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

At approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue in reference to reports of a traffic crash involving three vehicles.

Crews were seen with a black pickup truck that sustained heavy damage along with another mangled car.

According to MDPD, three adults and a juvenile occupying a black sedan were critically injured. Of the victims, two adults, one man and one woman, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported an adult female to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital while the juvenile male was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma. In spite of their efforts, both victims succumbed to their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

