MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a second man in connection to the theft of a statue from a memorial at a Miami Lakes park.

Detectives on Thursday night said they apprehended 25-year-old Damian De Los Santos, hours after they confirmed the arrest of 27-year-old Derick Coca, in relation to Saturday afternoon’s theft.

The statue of Jakey Duque was recovered after his parents, Karen and Orlando Duque, received anonymous text messages, leading them to a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The bronze statue is back where it belongs at the park named after him, located near Northwest 154th Street and 89th Avenue.

Jakey inspired thousands of people, who became known as Jakey’s Army, during his battle with brain cancer. He died in June of 2020 at 5 years old.

De Los Santos and Coca have both been charged with grand theft. Coca bonded out of jail on Thursday. De Los Santos is being held on a $2,500 bond.

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