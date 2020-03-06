2nd girl accuses former Miami Gardens teacher of molestation

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A second girl has come forward with alarming allegations against a former teacher at a Miami Gardens elementary school.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brian Holt appeared in bond court Friday morning after the alleged victim claimed he molested her as she walked to class last October.

Officials said Holt came into contact with the children while working at Brentwood Elementary School late last year.

This is the second 4-year-old to accuse the suspect of sexual assault.

He was arrested back in November after another student said he touched and caressed her inappropriately during class.

Holt received a $10,000 bond and a stay away order. He has been placed on house arrest.

