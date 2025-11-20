MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders celebrated with an early Thanksgiving feast in Miami Gardens.

The second annual “First Responders Feast”, which took place on Thursday at Rolling Oaks Park, showed gratitude to the police, firefighters, and paramedics who work in the Miami Gardens area.

City of Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Baskin, who hosted the event, said the feast shows recognition for the hard work the first responders do every day.

“We call in our first responders and without them our city isn’t safe, so we have to pay homage, we have to show recognition and appreciation for the people that put their lives on the line each and every day for our safety,” she said.

7News’ sportscaster Donovan Campbell attended the event and also shared words of gratitude for the first responders.

