NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is demanding justice after a 29-year-old man who struggled with mental health was found stabbed to death in his neighborhood.

7News cameras on Sunday captured loved ones as they stood In the same spot where, authorities said, Sahmari Cromer was stabbed to death just hours prior.

Cromer was later identified by his family, who provided photos of him to 7News.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds outside of his home, located near the 1800 block of Northwest 70th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Cromer to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His family shared their pain as deputies continue to investigate his death.

“Somebody killed my son down there,” said Tawyana Vell, Sahmari’s mother.

Vell told 7News that her son struggled with his mental health, saying she and her husband were recently forced to Baker Act him.

“Two weeks ago, and when he got out, he was worse than when he went in,” she said. “He wouldn’t have been outside at no 4 o’clock in the morning.”

An effort they hoped would heal him, loved ones said, only seemed to make matters worse.

“You could see him trying to battle it,” said Vell.

“When he’s medicated, he’s good,” added Anthony Cromer, the victim’s father.

As crime scene investigators collected evidence amid clothing and a pool of blood, Sahmari’s father was left trying to make sense of it all.

“I really feel like this mental health thing, something has to be done,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

