COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old man was killed when a wall collapsed at a home under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, police said.

Miami Police said the man, identified as Jorge Esteban Rojas Rodriguez, was pinned when the wall gave way at a property along the 2900 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue, Monday morning.

Rojas Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Neighbors say they heard a scream for help from the home.

“Just a terrible yell, not a normal scream,” said a neighbor. “Poor guy. Probably chiseling some of the wall and the wall gave out and fell on him.”

7News cameras captured what appeared to be the victim’s family arriving to the scene emotional and distraught. They have asked for privacy during this tough time.

Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration along with Miami Police are working to determine what caused the collapse.

