MIAMI (WSVN) - A 29-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting another man in the foot during a confrontation over a parking spot outside a Miami Airbnb, according to police.

Anthony Christopher Russian was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on April 11 in the 500 block of NW 33rd St., where officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts indicating gunfire.

When police arrived, they were flagged down by the victim’s girlfriend, who said her boyfriend had been shot in the foot and was inside their Airbnb, according to the arrest report.

Officers found the victim bleeding and rendered aid until fire rescue crews arrived. The victim chose to transport himself to Ryder Trauma Center, police said.

In a recorded statement the next day, the victim told detectives he had just returned from Wynwood with his cousin and his cousin’s wife and was attempting to park his gray Toyota Tacoma in a tight parking lot when the driver of a white Porsche Macan began honking at him, according to the report.

The victim said he exited his vehicle and questioned the driver — later identified as Russian — about the honking. Russian allegedly told him he was taking too long, then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s torso.

According to the report, Russian pulled the trigger twice, but the firearm malfunctioned both times. As the victim walked back toward the Airbnb, he heard a gunshot and felt a burning sensation in his right foot, the report said.

A witness, identified as the victim’s cousin, gave a statement that reportedly corroborated the victim’s account. The victim later positively identified Russian from a photo lineup.

Russian was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.