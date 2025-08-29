NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at Ives Dairy Road left more than two dozen people injured and closed the roadway for nearly seven hours as officials investigated the wreck.

The chain-reaction crash happened just before 11:30p.m. Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was traveling south on the interstate as traffic was congested and failed to brake for the vehicles ahead.

As a result, the tractor-trailer collided into several vehicles, causing a multi-vehicle collision.

Investigators said 18 vehicles were involved, and 29 people were injured.

Paramedics transported 25 of the victims to area hospitals, including three children and one adult with more severe injuries, FHP said.

The remaining victims were assessed by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Some people were taken to Aventura Hospital to be treated for their minor injuries.

“Oh, my God, that’s a really bad accident, like cars all piled up. It’s all mangled. I had to stop and take another quick look,” said a witness. “Pay attention to the road, people, pay attention to the road, especially at night.”

Traffic was diverted onto Ives Dairy Road as the roadway was closed due to a fuel leak. That closure lasted until 6 a.m. on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, there are no updates on the conditions of those involved in the crash.

According to state troopers, the driver of the tractor-trailer will face charges but they did not specify what those charges will be.

