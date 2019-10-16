29 graduate from MDPD Citizen’s Police Academy

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen residents graduated from a program offered by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers were on hand at the department’s headquarters in Doral on Wednesday to congratulate the 29 volunteers who passed the Citizen’s Police Academy.

For 16 weeks, the students went to classroom lectures, performed various exercises and shadowed officers during a ride along for eight hours to better understand police work.

The program is free to attend.

