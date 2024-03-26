MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the Upper Eastside area.

Leah Funke, described as a white female with black hair and blue eyes, stands at 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tank top and pants on Monday.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into her whereabouts. Anyone with information on Funke’s whereabouts, call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Alternate communications include reaching out via email at SVU@Miami-Police.org.

