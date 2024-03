MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit has ended its search for a 27-year-old woman was reported missing from the Upper Eastside area in Miami.

Leah Funke was safely recovered by police, Tuesday morning.

She was last seen wearing a tank top and pants on Monday.

