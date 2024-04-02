NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chain of events unfolded late Monday night when a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in West Park, leading to an interstate standoff in Northeast Miami-Dade. After approximately six hours, authorities arrested the suspect with the help of a robot dog that came into contact with the vehicle in question.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Darnell Paul.

The incident began in the 2700 block of South State Road 7 around 11:52 p.m. when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery. The victim reported that a known individual carjacked her, leading to authorities to issue a Be-On-The-Lookout for the stolen vehicle and suspect.

Once officers found Paul, a pursuit began and extended into early Tuesday, involving both BSO and Miami-Dade Police officers. The chase led to a crash around 3 a.m. on the off-ramp of Interstate 95 at Miami Gardens Drive, where Paul barricaded himself.

Live video footage showed Paul as he was surrounded by law enforcement, including officers from the Special Response Team of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

7Skyforce captured the moments before he was arrested as a robot dog approached the vehicle to aid in the situation. Just before 9 a.m., the Special Response Team closed in on the car to open the driver-side door to arrest him.

As a result of this incident, all lanes of South I-95 were closed between Ives Dairy Road and the Golden Glades, but they have since been reopened.

Miami-Dade Police Department is the lead on this incident while Florida Highway Patrol troopers assisted with traffic.

Paul faces charges of armed carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted murder in regards to BSO’s case.

MDPD have not disclosed any additional charges he may face.

According to BSO, Paul was previously arrested in Miramar after he barricaded himself on the balcony of a house and threatened to kill himself. He was released in March after the state declined to prosecute.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.