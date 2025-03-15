PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school security guard in Broward has been arrested for alleged sexually battery of a minor in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police responded to West Broward High School and arrested 27-year-old Justice Joseph on Friday.

Officials said he works as a security monitor at the school, located in Pembroke Pines.

The 17-year-old victim was not a student at the school.

