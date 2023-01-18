VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat crash has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened on the bay just off Virginia Key, next to the Rusty Pelican restaurant, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a 26-year-old man was operating a personal watercraft vehicle when he was struck by a boat.

A 7News camera captured the man as he arrived at the hospital in serious but stable condition.

