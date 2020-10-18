2,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 755,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,967 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 755,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,500 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 50 deaths.

There are now 178,354 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 81,107 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 49,011 and 2,049 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 47,053 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.