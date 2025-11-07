MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students received an interactive learning experience at an iconic Miami landmark on Victims of Communism Memorial Day.

Two-hundred and fifty students from across Miami-Dade Public Schools spent part of their Friday touring the Freedom Tower.

The downtown Miami landmark reopened its doors in September to commemorate its 100th anniversary. Participating students were commemorating what they called another important day: Victims of Communism Memorial Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, took the podium Friday afternoon to address the students from schools like American Senior High School and Barbara Goleman Senior High School, on a day that, representatives said, is aimed at honoring the more than 100 million people who have suffered under communist regimes around the world.

Many people with firsthand experience under communism flocked to the Freedom Tower on Friday, including those who took Peter Pan flights to the U.S.

Among those who toured the 17-story landmark were children of parents who fled communist regimes, as well as elected officials.

The Freedom Tower, often referred to as a beacon of hope, served as historic refuge point for hundreds of thousands of Cubans who fled the Castro regime.

Speakers on Friday said they hope that by teaching these students about those who have suffered under communism, they’ll begin to understand the importance of liberty and freedom.

“We’re probably the only state in the country that has a day to commemorate the victims of communism, and it’s a great opportunity for young people to both appreciate the American founding principles and then to see how communism, how Marxism-Leninism is totally at war with the ideals that our Founding Fathers instituted,” said DeSantis.

In order to commemorate the day, students all across Miami-Dade received a 45-minute lesson about the history of communism.

