250-bed field hospital coming to Youth Fair site

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A field hospital is coming to the site of where the Miami-Dade Youth Fair was supposed to take place in West Miami-Dade.

The makeshift hospital will have 250 beds when completed.

It’s unclear if the facility will strictly be for coronavirus cases or patients with other needs to ensure emergency rooms aren’t overwhelmed.

On March 12, officials made the decision to suspend the 2020 Youth Fair on the same day it was set to open for the season.

The fair was moved to 2021.

