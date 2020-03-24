250-bed field hospital coming to Youth Fair site; setup continues at Fort Lauderdale location

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A field hospital is coming to the site of where the Miami-Dade Youth Fair was supposed to take place in West Miami-Dade, as work also continues setting up a similar facility in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured a large tent at Tamiami Park on Tuesday, as crews continued setting up what will be the latest in a series of makeshift hospitals popping up across Florida.

“The county, through the Office of Emergency Management, has asked to use the fairgrounds to set up a temporary 250-bed hospital,” said Eddie Cora, president of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair.

On March 12, officials made the decision to suspend the 2020 Youth Fair on the same day it was set to open for the season.

The fair was moved to 2021.

Meanwhile, crews in Broward County are transforming a parking lot off Commercial Boulevard, near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, into another 250-bed field hospital. Work on setting up that site began early Thursday morning.

The goal for both sites is to be ready for a potential influx of patients and a possible strain on hospitals due to COVID-19.

“That really is a segue between a hospital and then potentially having to set up an additional permanent facility,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

However, it’s unclear if the Tamiami Park facility will strictly be for coronavirus cases or patients with other needs to ensure emergency rooms aren’t overwhelmed.

If there still isn’t enough space for people who need it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said plans are in the works.

“My Agency for Health Care Administration has been in communication with six vacant medical facilities throughout the state which, if we need to utilize them for the COVID-19 response effort, they are evaluating how that would work,” he said.

Officials said the Fort Lauderdale field hospital could be ready as early as Wednesday morning. They have not provided a timeline regarding the Tamiami Park site.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.