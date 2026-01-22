NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his roommate at an independent living facility in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Geo Manuel Alfonso faces a second-degree murder charge with a weapon following the killing in the 15000 block of NE 5 Court at around 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to the arrest report.

Deputies were dispatched after a report of a stabbing and found Alfonso outside the residence.

Authorities said he resisted entry by law enforcement and emergency responders, punching a deputy before being tased and taken into custody.

Inside the residence, deputies said they discovered the victim with two stab wounds to the chest.

Despite emergency treatment at Aventura Hospital, the victim was pronounced dead. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide caused by sharp force injuries to the torso, according to the report.

The report states that surveillance footage from the facility showed the victim walking down stairs in a bloodied shirt, telling a roommate that Alfonso had stabbed him.

The footage also captured Alfonso holding a knife and instructing another resident to mop the blood-stained floor before attempting to clean it himself, the report says.

According to authorities, an independent witness reported that Alfonso stabbed the victim twice while he was still lying in bed, with no provocation.

