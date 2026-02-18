NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge Wednesday, accused of bringing a gun to campus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Johnbilly Forestal was arrested Tuesday at DA Dorset Technical College and faces charges for the possession of a firearm on school property.

The 25-year-old is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Police said they conducted a safety check on students after a teacher reported seeing a firearm. That’s when a revolver was allegedly found in Forestal’s backpack.

