SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old man is in custody and a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has been released from the hospital after a fleeing car came to a crashing stop on Thursday afternoon.

MDSO and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash along Southwest 115th Avenue and 224th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to deputies, they attempted a traffic stop on 25-year-old Tyriq Levar Lee’s vehicle but he fled from detectives. During his attempted escape, Lee forgot to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a detective.

One of the cars overturned after plowing through a fence due to the crash.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing the overturned car in someone’s backyard and a damaged fence. A second car was seen with front-end damage and debris scattered across the sidewalk.

Deputies quickly took Lee into custody and paramedics rushed the deputy to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Hours later, the deputy was discharged from the hospital.

Area resident Mary said her car was involved in the incident.

“This is my hood so I woke up this morning and everybody in my hood called me and told me, ‘Your car is on its back’ so I came running and it’s on its back for real. Don’t let nobody drive your car. Don’t let nobody drive your car. Period,” she said.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

Lee faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding police, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

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