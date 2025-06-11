MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special luncheon in Miami Beach brought generations of families together to celebrate loved ones who lived through the Holocaust.

Twenty-five Holocaust survivors and their family members attended the annual Holocaust Survivor Day Luncheon at Temple Beth Sholom, hosted by the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, Wednesday.

Organizers said the event is crucial in lessons of compassion and tolerance. They added it came at a time when antisemitism is on the rise across the world.

The event also highlighted the resilience of the survivors, who had nothing but smiles at the luncheon.

