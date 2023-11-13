HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen students hit the streets of Hialeah to share the love with acts of kindness.

Ahead of World Kindness Day on Monday, 25 high school student athletes across Hialeah put smiles on people’s faces on Sunday.

They made signs, gave out sweet treats and gifts, and performed good deeds, all in an effort to show how easy it is to be kind.

