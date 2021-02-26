$24M elementary school campus in West Kendall near completion

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders and community members came together to highlight a brand-new elementary school months before it’s set to open in West Kendall.

The new campus is a $24 million project complete with two stories, a school kitchen, dining facility, 750 student stations, an art and music performance lab, media center and playground.

Speaking at Friday’s event, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he couldn’t be happier.

“The most important thing beyond the brick and mortar, beyond the roof and ceiling, beyond the landscaping, is what happens in that building, and that is the true inspiration of students, inspired by the most magnificent leaders and teachers anywhere in America,” he said.

The school is located near Southwest 157th Avenue and 174st Street and is set to be completed by June.

