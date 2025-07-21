PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of crashing into a Pinecrest Police officer appeared in court Monday morning.

24-year-old Aldolfo Denis Jr. appeared before a judge following an incident in which Denis struck Officer Andres Garcia with his off road vehicle at a gas station near US 1 and SW 104th Street Saturday night.

“Attempted to make contact with one of the drivers of these off-road vehicles. However, that individual sped very quickly, striking the officer on his foot,” said police.

Police say Garcia fired his weapon in response to being hit.

“Pop, pop, pop,” said a clerk in Spanish. “We only heard the gunshots here, there were three or four at least, that’s what I heard.”

No one was hit by any bullets, but Denis took off-launching into an 18 mile police pursuit, new surveillance video capturing the parade of police cars in this pursuit.

Police were able to capture Denis after a pit maneuver and massive police presence brought the chase to an end at Krome Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Denis is now being charged with multiple charges after appearing in court.

“He used his vehicle as an instrumentality or the weapon so there would be reasonable cause for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, that’s a first degree felony,” said a judge. “The next case would be the aggravated fleeing and eluding after an accident, injury, or damage, there’s probable cause for that.”

Denis is being charged with aggravated eluding and fleeing with a bond of $7,500, another charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a bond set at $5,000, and finally another charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in which he is currently being held without bond.

Denis is expected to go before another judge early Tuesday morning for that bond to be set.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.