MIAMI (WSVN) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, according to police.

Eric Jerod Robinson faces 11 counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of grand theft.

Robinson is accused of breaking into multiple apartments at Axis on Brickell, located at 79 SW 12th Street between Sept. 9 and Sept. 11.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Robinson testing door handles and entering unlocked apartments, where he allegedly stole cash, purses, jewelry, credit cards, watches, and electronics.

Police said Robinson was identified through video surveillance and his social media account.

He was arrested on Wednesday after officers located him near Northwest 29th Avenue.

