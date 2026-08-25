NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 24-year-old was arrested after deputies executing a search warrant said they found suspected fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs inside a home near a school.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies executed the search warrant at a home along Northwest 23rd Avenue on Aug. 24 as part of a narcotics investigation.

The sheriff’s office Special Response Team, Narcotics Bureau, Northside Gang Unit and Northside Crime Suppression Team assisted with the operation.

Deputies said they found dozens of small bags containing suspected fentanyl and cocaine in plain view throughout the living room.

Additional bags containing suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine were found on a kitchen counter, investigators said.

Deputies also reported finding suspected cannabis and $10 in cash near the kitchen sink.

The arrest report states the home is near Dr. Henry E.S. Reeves K-8 Center and that school was in session at the time of the search.

Demps was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Demps was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, keeping or maintaining a place for trafficking a controlled substance and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

Judge found probable cause and issued no bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.