PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the man arrested after he crashed into an officer with an off-road vehicle in Pinecrest.

Twenty-four-year-old Adolfo Denis Jr. is facing a charge of attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude an officer, and aggravated battery on an officer.

According to Pinecrest Police, Denis crashed into Officer Andres Garcia, a five-year veteran with the police force and a U.S. Army veteran, on Saturday night near Southwest 104th Street and Dixie Highway around 9 p.m.

7News cameras captured the scene Saturday as the area was full of police vehicles due to a major police investigation.

Investigators said up to seven off-road vehicles were trying to take over the road when they arrived.

“Attempted to make contact with one of the drivers of these off-road vehicles. However, that individual sped very quickly, striking the officer on his foot,” said Pinecrest Police Officer Ivan Osores.

Garcia, officials said, was pinned between his police car and the off-road vehicle when he fired his weapon.

Evidence markers placed on the ground show where the bullets landed.

Nearby witnesses told 7News they heard gunshots.

“Pop, pop, pop,” said a clerk in Spanish. “We only heard the gunshots here, there were three or four at least, that’s what I heard.”

No one was hit by the bullets, but police said Denis took off in his vehicle, launching an 18-mile police pursuit that came to an end at Krome Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade after he was met with a heavy police presence and a PIT manuever.

Video, shared with 7News, shows Denis being treated by paramedics and placed into an ambulance handcuffed.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

“It was really scary but we’re really happy that he’s doing well,” said Osores.

Two other individuals were detained but were released pending further investigation.

Denis is expected to appear at his first court hearing as early as Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident.

