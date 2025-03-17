MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has died following a crash involving a Miami police officer over the weekend, officials said.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Northwest 47th Avenue and Seventh Street.

The police officer, along with two women who were walking in the area, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

One of the pedestrians, identified as Michelle Veronica Salmeron Membreno, 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said Monday.

The second pedestrian, who suffered leg lacerations, is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, the officer was traveling eastbound on Northwest 47th Avenue when the driver of a Toyota sedan, traveling westbound, attempted to make a left turn. The vehicles collided, but it remains unclear how the pedestrians were struck.

The officer was transported to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution and is listed in stable condition.

