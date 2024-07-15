NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a boating accident in the Intracoastal Waterway in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, half a mile south of Broad Causeway.

Zlotnyk Vladyslav of New York was riding a personal watercraft when it collided with a 42-foot Yellowfin center console, according to authorities.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said Vladyslav was transported to shore by four good Samaritans who witnessed the incident. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

