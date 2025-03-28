SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter is behind bars.

Twenty-three-year-old Fernando Herrera faces a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Herrera shoved an elderly man to the ground after the two of them got into a parking dispute at a townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 70-year-old victim suffered minor injuries to his back.

