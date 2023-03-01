SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A dolphin received a health check.

Bimini got a CT scan at South Miami Baptist Hospital, Wednesday.

The procedure was done in order to determine the best course of treatment after the 23 year-old sea mammal was diagnosed with respiratory disease.

Bimini was later able to return to her dolphin pod at the park.

Vets and her trainers will continue to monitor her condition.

