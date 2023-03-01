SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Seaquarium dolphin received a health check at a local hospital.

Bimini got a CT scan at South Miami Baptist Hospital on Wednesday.

The procedure was done in order to determine the best course of treatment after the 23-year-old sea mammal was diagnosed with respiratory disease.

Bimini was later able to return to her dolphin pod at the park.

Veterinarians and her trainers will continue to monitor her condition.

