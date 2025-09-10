SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he crashed his car into a tree while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday when an on-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving in the area of 67th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Nissan after noticing it was stopped in the roadway.

The driver, Kevin Alvarez, failed to comply and put his vehicle in reverse and rammed into the deputy’s cruiser, before fleeing at a high rate of speed which caused a pursuit to ensue.

“The driver was acting in a suspicious manner and when the deputy went to investigate and conduct a traffic stop to investigate why he was acting in such a manner, that’s when this whole incident began,” said MDSO Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez.

At some point during the pursuit, an MDSO supervisor ordered the deputy to end the pursuit. That’s when, officials say, Alvarez sideswiped the deputy and fled away at a high rate of speed.

Officials say Alvarez ultimately lost control of the vehicle, rode a median and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Southwest 87th Avenue and 50th Street, causing the car to burst into flames.

“A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s sergeant ordered the pursuit to be terminated, and while the deputy was in the process of disengaging the pursuit, the subject sideswiped and rear-ended the deputy while attempting to flee,” said Rodriguez

The deputy, bystanders and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics rushed to the burning vehicle and pulled the man to safety.

The driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition by paramedics.

Edith Hernandez spoke to 7News in Spanish, saying in part, that she heard sirens around 2:30 a.m. followed by a loud crash and by the time she went outside she saw flames illuminating the dark sky.

Cameras captured the mangled and severely charred vehicle.

“I don’t know but it looks bad. It looks very bad,” said a man.

“I heard the impact and I got my dad out and we saw a bunch of cop cars surrounding and we saw the car right there,” said witness Max Menendez.

The car has since been towed away from the scene after firefighters extinguished the flames.

No other injuries were reported and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“At this time we are in the process of piecing together the details as to what happened. This investigation is in its infancy stage,” said Rodriguez.

