MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders came to downtown Miami this weekend united for a cause.

The 22nd Annual Mayor’s Ball, hosted by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, was held at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Saturday night.

The black tie event is expected to raise more than $1 million in support of United Way and its mission to build a stronger city through education, financial stability and health.

“This event is very important, not just for United Way, but important for our community, because those dollars that are raised go right back into the community to help the people of our fierce city,” said Symeria Hudson, president of United Way of Miami.

A familiar face 7News anchor Belkys Nerey, was in attendance, along with more than 700 of Miami-Dade’s most influential business, civic and community leaders.

