FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A young man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot in the leg.

Florida City Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of the 1400 block near Second Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and leg.

He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center but is expected to be OK.

Detectives are now searching for a shooter.

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