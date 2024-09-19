FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Johnny Lewis Stevenson Jr., who was trying to break up a fight between two girls in Florida City, police said.

Miami-Dade Police said Kentarian Lamont Cross turned himself in Wednesday night and was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Thursday morning, the suspect faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“The charge is one count of second-degree murder,” said Glazer.

Cross was denied bond.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening near Northwest 14th Street and First Court. Investigators said a street fight between Homestead High School students began on a school bus and spilled into the street.

“She spit on me, we started fighting,” said Sy’riah Stevenson, the daughter of the victim.

According to police, Stevenson, 47, was attempting to intervene, struggling with Cross until the shooter allegedly opened fire.

Cellphone video captured part of the altercation, as well as one gunshot.

Sy’riah said she watched in horror.

“The boy pushes him, my dad pushes him back, holds him like ‘move’, so the boy pulls out the gun out and shoots him,” said Sy’riah.

Detectives said the victim is captured in the video wearing a black tank top, struggling with the suspect before Cross pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Stevenson was hit and dropped to the ground.

“He was on the floor, I’m trying to hold his stomach, I’m trying to hold his stomach, and I’m telling him, ‘Daddy, are you going to be OK? Daddy, are you going to be OK?'” said Sy’riah as she broke down in tears.

Moments before to the shooting, the video captures the accused shooter holding the hand of a small child.

Stevenson was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South, where he died during surgery.

Sy’riah said her father was just trying to protect her.

“He had 14 kids. He takes care of all of his kids, he loved them,” said Sy’riah. “This can’t be true, this can’t be true.”

After he was taken into custody, Cross was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

7News spoke with the victim’s family, who said they are simply glad that an arrest has been made, and they hope justice prevails.

