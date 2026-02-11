MIAMI (WSVN) - A scare at a school in Miami landed a man accused of bringing a firearm behind bars.

City of Miami Police on Wednesday said they arrested 22-year-old Anthony Mariano Gutierrez for bringing a gun onto school property at the Citrus Grove K-8 Center, located at 2153 NW 3rd St., Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a student apprached a police officer dusing school dismissal, at around 3:45 p.m., and told the officer about a man near the school whom the student recognized to be a member of a gang.

Believing the suspect was armed, the officer questioned him. Police said Gutierrez told the suspect that he was picking up his niece at the school, which is located several blocks from loanDepot Park.

The officer then asked Gutierrez whether he was armed, and the suspect said he was not. Moments later, however, the officer patted him down and found a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Gutierrez was taken into custody and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Coorectional Center. He has since posted bond.

The arrest prompted extra security at the school on Wednesday morning.

Gutierrez faces charges of possession of a firearm on school proerty and driving with a suspended license.

