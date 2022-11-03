MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Another group of Cuban migrants reached U.S. soil in Marathon.

Twenty-two people were taken into custody after arriving in a makeshift boat, Thursday.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Officials said there has been about a 300% increase in migrants making that treacherous journey across the Florida Straits over the past year.

There were 54 landings with 850 migrants just last month.

