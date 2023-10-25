SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school employee was arrested after being accused of packing danger on campus.

Nicholas Roman was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

According to police, Roman left a gun and a switchblade inside a bag, which was found by another employee of Atlantis Academy, located on Southwest 125th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 21 year-old is an administrative assistant at a private school.

