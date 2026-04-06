(WSVN) - A 21-year-old man faces 32 counts related to drug possession and intent to sell following a vehicle search that uncovered mushrooms, cannabis and methamphetamine. A judge set a total bond of $10,500 for Samuel Morales Gonzalez during a court hearing on April 6, 2026.

The charges involve a wide array of substances found in the defendant’s car, including 78 grams of marijuana, 45 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, THC pens and a gram of “pink cocaine” known as TUCI. While the defendant was initially facing multiple trafficking counts, the judge reduced the bond requirements by setting standard amounts for single counts of each charge and granting release on own recognizance for the others.

Defense attorney Pereira requested that the judge waive the Nebbia requirement, which typically requires a defendant to prove that the funds used for bond come from legitimate sources. “I would ask that the court waive the nebbia so that he can get back to work and immediately start repaying those two women (his family),” Pereira said.

The judge granted the waiver, allowing the defendant to post bond without the additional paperwork. After reviewing the financial logistics, the attorney confirmed the family could meet the $10,500 total. “Judge, yes. Based on my flexibility with them, I think that they will be able to come up with the premium for a $10,500 bond and I’ll help them with that in as much as I can logistically,” Pereira said.

The judge warned the defendant that any further arrests would result in being held without bond until trial, which could take months or years.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.