SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old man who, police said, caused a deadly wrong-way wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade is behind bars.

Wilvert Canovas-Moreno was arrested on Wednesday and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

According to investigators, the suspect was behind the wheel of an SUV that was traveling against traffic near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 113th Avenue back on Dec. 27.

Police said the SUV slammed into five other cars and flipped over.

A man was killed and seven other people were injured.

Once Canovas-Moreno bonds out of jail, he will be on house arrest and prohibited from driving or leaving the country.

