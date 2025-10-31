MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man, they say, that was responsible for breaking into a girl’s bedroom while she was asleep and stealing her phone and wallet.

Dougelin Jean, 21, appeared before a judge after being arrested by authorities, Wednesday.

Police say Jean broke into a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom while she was asleep inside her home in Miami, Oct. 20, stealing her phone and wallet before running away.

Authorities also say the vehicle he used to get away had also been stolen.

Jean is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

