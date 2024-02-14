MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2024 Miami International Boat and Yacht Show, known as the world’s largest boat exhibition, starts Wednesday and it is showcasing thousands of vessels as it expects a record turnout.

The event, running all the way through Sunday, is anticipating 100,000 visitors and injecting more than $1.3 billion into South Florida’s economy.

The show will be spread across six distinct locations throughout Miami and Miami Beach, including Herald Plaza, the Miami Beach Convention Center, Museum Park Marina, Pride Park, Venetian Marina, and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

As the boats lined the shores, 7Skyforce showed an early glimpse of the impressive vessels that have already graced the city.

Traffic delays are expected in the area as there will be an influx of visitors. Attendees and commuters are encouraged to plan accordingly as they plan their journeys.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the event website.

