WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Heart Association and South Floridians are taking steps this weekend to help save lives.

Thousands of people came out to Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus on Saturday for the annual Miami-Dade Heart Walk, marking 100 years of the American Heart Association.

This year’s focus was in educating the community on the importance of CPR training to save lives.

May Perez Johnson, whose friend died of a heart attack, underlined the importance of cardiovascular health.

“We want to spread awareness, because this can hit you at any age,” she said. “People think that it’s only an older person that can suffer from something like this, but it’s at any age, so we’re here to support, raise awareness and celebrate life as well.”

The event raised $565,000 that will go toward heart disease research.

