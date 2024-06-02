MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The start of hurricane season is here, and people in South Florida are not waiting to plan and prepare for a six-month period that experts say may get busy in the Atlantic.

7News cameras on Saturday captured vehicles lined up at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens.

Volunteers loaded up the vehicles with water packs, flashlights and other items in an effort to ensure residents are storm ready.

“I speak with some people who live in other neighborhoods who – they don’t get this kind of treatments. I come every year when they give out stuff like this,” said Miami Gardens resident Sarah Clark, “and it means a lot, because [there are] a lot of people here who can’t afford a lot of stuff.”

On hand at the supply distribution was Miami Gardens Council member Robert Stephens III. He said it’s important to continue hosting hurricane supply giveaways like this one.

“This is year five since the City of Miami Gardens has created this initiative so that we can give back to our community,” he said. “Doing this supply giveaway helps residents who are less fortunate, our senior population who’s on fixed income, prepare to weather a storm should it come our way.”

It was a one-stop shop operation at the complex. Residents stayed in their cars and provided proof of a Miami Gardens address.

“We’re giving out sandbags, flashlights, radio kits, water, so it’s going to take some time to make sure that we serve each of the vehicles, but if you get some patience, we promise we’ll take care of you,” said Stephens.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a forecast for what is expected to be an “extremely active” 2024 hurricane season, with 17 to 25 named storms and eight to 13 hurricanes forecast. Of these hurricanes, between four and seven are expected to be a Category 3 or higher.

Also on Saturday, the Museum of Discovery And Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale hosted its “Eye of the Storm” event to help everyone get prepared.

Hurricane experts were joined by first responders and community agencies to teach children, and their parents and adult loved ones, about hurricanes.

“For us living here in South Florida, it’s really important to know what’s going be happening basically every year,” said attendee Bernardo Gomez.

And, after all that learning, the museum’s 7 Weather Center set was ready and waiting for anyone bitten by the weather bug.

